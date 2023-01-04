Covid-19: Brazil records 32,700 cases and 128 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, 694,411 deaths from covid-19, according to an epidemiological bulletin released today (4) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 36,423,138.



In 24 hours, 32,715 new cases of covid-19 were registered and 219 deaths were confirmed as a result of the disease.



Also according to the bulletin, 35,196,324 people have recovered from the disease and there are 532,403 cases being monitored.

Today’s bulletin does not bring updated data for Tocantins, Mato Grosso do Sul and Piauí.

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases of covid-19, with 6.32 million, followed by Minas Gerais (4 million) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.9 million).

The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (159.1 thousand). Then come Roraima (181.3 thousand) and Amapá (182.6 thousand).

As for deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo records the highest number (177,572), followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,534) and Minas Gerais (64,519). Acre has the lowest number of deaths (2,040), followed by Amapá (2,166) and Roraima (2,180).



Epidemiological Bulletin covid 4.01.2023 – Disclosure / Ministry of Health

Vaccination

Until this Wednesday, 498.4 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 had been applied in Brazil, with 181.5 million first doses and 164 million second doses. The single dose was applied to 5 million people.

The first booster dose was administered to 102.5 million people and the second to 40.3 million.