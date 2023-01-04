Stock market rises 1.12% after statements by Petrobras’ appointed president

After three days of decline, the stock market recovered after statements by the appointed president of Petrobras Jean Paul Prates eased investors’ bad mood. The dollar alternated highs and lows, but closed stable.

The B3 Ibovespa index ended this Wednesday (4th) at 105,334 points, up 1.12%. In the early afternoon, the indicator fell by 0.24%, but recovered in the following hours.

The rise in the stock market was driven by Petrobras shares, which rose after Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), nominated to preside over the company, ruled out intervention in fuel prices and assessed that prices will have the international quotation as a reference.

Petrobras’ ordinary shares (with votes at shareholders’ meetings) increased by 1.67%. Preferred shares (with preference in the distribution of dividends) appreciated by 3.18%.

In the foreign exchange market, the day was marked by stability. The commercial dollar closed the day sold at R$5.452, up just 0.01%. The quotation reached BRL 5.47 shortly after 12:00, but slowed down throughout the afternoon. At the low of the day, around 1:15 pm, it fell to R$ 5.42.

In addition to statements by Jean Paul Prates, given shortly after Geraldo Alckmin took office as Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, the market was affected by speeches by other members of the government. During the afternoon, the chief minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, denied that the government is studying a revision of the pension reform.

Yesterday (3), the Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, stated that he intended to review the Social Security reform and create a retirement rule based on life expectancy in the regions. The declaration added to the malaise in the market and raised the dollar to the highest quotation since the end of July.

* with information from Reuters