Haddad will announce first economic measures next week

Next week, the government will announce the first economic measures, said the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. He made the statement upon returning to the ministry after meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for more than two hours.

Haddad did not provide details of the measures. He just said that he will speak next week.

The statement comes on a day when the government had to correct divergent statements in the economic area. Today, the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, said that no revision of the Social Security reform is being studied, contrary to what the Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, had announced yesterday (3).

During the transition, Haddad had stated that the economic team intended to analyze public accounts to re-estimate government revenues and remake the primary deficit forecast for this year. If the collection is lower than expected, the next government may have to increase taxes or review exemptions, but the future minister did not speak about this possibility.

The primary deficit represents the negative result of government accounts without public debt interest. The 2023 Budget establishes a deficit of BRL 231.5 billion as a target.

Because of the meeting with Haddad, President Lula did not participate in the inauguration ceremony of the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, at the Planalto Palace. At the moment, the minister is meeting with the leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), in the ministry building.