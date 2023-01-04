BrazilBrazil

STF thanks Dino for making PF available to investigate attacks

The President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Rosa Weber, sent a letter to the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, to thank the minister for his willingness to investigate attacks against members of the Court.

Yesterday (3), Dino made the Federal Police available to investigate threats and attacks on ministers. The measure was announced after minister Luís Roberto Barroso was harassed by Brazilians at Miami airport, in the United States, on Monday (2).

“I express, on behalf of the STF and the Judiciary, my thanks for the institutional concern and I announce the transmission of its content to the other judges of this House”, wrote the minister.

Through his advisory, Barroso repudiated the episode. “It’s a mixture of hatred, ignorance, anti-democratic spirit and lack of education. Brazil got sick. I hope we manage to cure it and that a spiritual light illuminates these people”, he declared.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

