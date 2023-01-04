Lula will meet with all governors on January 27

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet with the 27 governors of the state and the Federal District on January 27th, at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília. The information was given by the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, in conversation with journalists. The meeting was already part of the plans and was verbalized by the president during the campaign.

According to Rui Costa, the meeting with governors will mark the resumption of institutional dialogue between the Union, states and municipalities.

“The agenda is the return of federal relations between the Union and the states and municipalities, which have been paralyzed all these years. We are going to institutionalize this return, establish a flow. The idea is that the government has regular meetings with governors and with a forum for mayors to give capillarity to government policies and seek, I would say, greater efficiency in the act of governing”, said the minister.

Still according to Costa, the president will ask the states to bring their priority projects for discussion with the federal government.

Travels

The Civil House minister also informed that Lula will make a first trip to a Brazilian state later this month. The destination is still up for debate.

The first international trip is confirmed for Argentina, on January 23 and 24, for a series of commitments, including a meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which is under the temporary presidency of the neighboring country.

ministerial meeting

The first ministerial meeting of the president with the team will take place this Friday (6), at 9:30 am, at the Planalto Palace.

“The agenda is the alignment of government actions and procedures, ensuring coordinated and articulated action and transversal management”, explained Rui Costa on the agenda of the meeting.