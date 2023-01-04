Minister says that sport will be a link between people and social policies

The new Minister of Sports, Ana Moser, said today (4th), in Brazilia, during the ceremony for handing over the position, that physical and sports activities are directly related to several other areas that are the focus of social policies at both the federal and state levels. and municipal. This is the case, for example, in the areas of health, education and social assistance.

Based on this premise, the first woman to occupy the position of Minister of Sport said that she intends to use sports development networks that, distributed throughout the country, could become “organized environments where other social policies will find a way to interact with local populations” .

According to her, the first agendas to be touched take into account one of the great challenges of education, which is full-time schooling.

“Sport has a lot to contribute to this, as well as in the area of ​​health, because there is no health without physical activity. The window of opportunity is unique because there is a direction and a great understanding of President Lula in relation to the subject”, said the former volleyball player.

The minister also defended the approximation of physical and artistic education, something that usually presents excellent results, as was observed at the Sports & Education Institute (IEE), a third sector entity founded and chaired by her.

“The impact of sport and art together is total, in a wide spectrum for the education of children and young people”, she assured, emphasizing that “only the public power is able to scale up” initiatives like this.

General Law and National Plan

Ana Moser recalled that there are two very important pieces of legislation in force in the country: the General Sports Law, which establishes a national system, and the National Sports Plan.

“We are going to focus a lot on the conversation with the Legislative Power and with other sectors so that these legislations move forward and can provide the basis for advancing our participant rates and having more people practicing sport”, he said when classifying as a “great challenge” that of giving scale and structure so that the population has access to physical activities and sports.

The minister assessed that, in order for more vacancies to arise for the population to have regularity in these activities, the help of states and municipalities is necessary. “After designing a National Sports System, we will need to build the mirroring of this structure at the state and municipal levels”, he highlighted when explaining that the National Plan will also need this type of “mirroring”.

Ana Moser added that the goals for this service are in the National Sports Plan, which will have to be gradually expanded each period, “until it reaches 100% of the population, which certainly will not be done in the four-year period because we are very behind schedule. ”, he explained.

In her speech, she added: “our proposal is to gradually conquer the entire national territory and organize networks of local sports development to be distributed throughout all regions of the country. The idea is to organize these national networks from network centers similar to some sports administration centers already built”.

Articulation

In order to achieve this goal, he said, it will be necessary to articulate institutions and projects that are aligned with principles such as encouraging the population to practice physical activity, promoting actions, programs and projects that operate in the regions, whether public or private, and, for end, to qualify and strengthen the performance of these public and private actors.

“These regional networks have the potential to become organized environments where other social policies will find their way to interact with local populations. Sport is participation and integration. All policies serve the same population. It is necessary that there are bridges of integration between the policies that we want to show to the Brazilian people. And sport has the potential to play this role. This is our proposal, ”she argued.

Still according to Ana Moser, sport has the ability to take care of public spaces, communities and people, “including women, blacks, gays, rich, poor, disabled, autistic, people who live in big or small cities, indigenous people; and all people because everyone is each and every one, ”she completed her.

Challenge

The challenge of establishing this culture of physical and sports activities will not be easy in a nation that, as noted by the minister, “is one of the most sedentary countries in the world“, with only 30% of its population practicing some form of physical activity.

“These rates worsened with the covid-19 pandemic in a very uneven way. A few, like me, had more time to practice physical activity, but others [pessoas] they didn’t have this condition to face so well, which increased physical inactivity”, he concluded.

Watch the ceremony in full: