City Hall installs signs on Avenida Rei Pelé, in front of Maracanã

Residents of the city of Rio de Janeiro and tourists who pass in front of the Maracanã Stadium, from now on, will be walking along Avenida Rei Pelé. The indicative signs were installed this Wednesday (4), after the change of name in part of Avenida Radial Oeste decided by the mayor of the city, Eduardo Paes.

In addition to being the stage for the match in which Pelé scored his thousandth goal, in 1969, against Vasco, Maracanã also hosted the two matches in which Santos won the second interclub world championship, in 1962, against Benfica, and in 1963 , against Milan.

The stretch that was renamed Avenida Rei Pelé was officially baptized as Avenida Castelo Branco, in allusion to the first president of the military dictatorship established in Brazil in 1964.

The Google Maps application has even updated the new name of the avenue.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

