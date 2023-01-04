BrazilBrazil

Deadline for registration for Enem USP extended until the 31st

The University of São Paulo has extended until noon on January 31st the deadline for students to enroll in Enem USP. The system allows students to compete for a place at the university using the score obtained in the 2022 National High School Examination (Enem). indigenous and black people.

According to USP, the candidate can compete for a vacancy in up to three courses in one of the areas of knowledge: biological and life sciences, exact and technological sciences and human and social sciences.

To participate in the Enem USP system, you must have completed high school in 2022 and have passed the exam. The selection process replaces, at USP, the Federal Government’s Unified Selection System (Sisu). According to the university, the model was chosen so that new entrants can follow the enrollment schedule for the USP entrance exam, the Fuvest.

More information can be obtained from the site fuvest.br/enem-usp.

