No new variants of covid-19 have been identified in China, says WHO

Representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) met this week with representatives of the Chinese government to discuss the explosion of cases of covid-19 in the country. In a statement, the WHO reported that no new variants or mutations of significance were observed in the genetic sequencing data made available by Chinese experts.

The WHO Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution meets regularly to review recent scientific evidence on COVID-19 variants and advise the organization on the need for change in public health strategies.

“Maintaining high levels of representative genomic surveillance across China and globally, announcing genomic sequences with relevant clinical and epidemiological metadata, and rapidly sharing these data are the cornerstones of a timely global risk assessment,” said the WHO. .

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

