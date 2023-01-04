Shopkeepers in Rio de Janeiro project a 2.5% increase in summer sales

Sales during the summer, especially during Carnival, in Rio de Janeiro should be 2.5% higher than they reached in the same period last year. The Rio de Janeiro Store Directors Club (CDLRio) and the Trade Store Owners Union of the City of Rio de Janeiro (SindilojasRio) are looking forward to this. In the pursuit of greater volume and to attract consumers, merchants will offer promotions, discounts, give gifts and allow a different payment method.

For the president of CDLRio and SindilojasRio, Aldo Gonçalves, this time of year has a special meaning for Rio’s commerce. He recalled that the season coincides with the high tourist season, school holidays and Carnival. All this strengthened by the tropical heat.

According to Gonçalves, coincidences contribute to sales growth, mainly for seasonal products, such as beachwear, specialized women’s and children’s clothing, costume accessories and souvenirs.

“The shopkeepers are excited with the large number of visitors that are in the city and expect an even greater presence of national and foreign tourists for Carnival”.

consumer confidence

In December, after falling in the two previous months, the Consumer Confidence Index (ICC) calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV), grew by 2.7 points and reached 88 points.

In the evaluation of the researchers, the advancement of the ICC is related to the improvement of consumer expectations for the coming months. The Current Situation Index (ISA) changed 0.1 point, to 70.9 points and remained stable, while the Expectations Index (IE) rose 4.3 points, to 100.3. This was the best result since December 2019.

In the analysis of income ranges, the indicator also pointed to compensation for part of the losses suffered in the last two months, for those with lower incomes. After a sharp drop in November, consumers with lower purchasing power identified that the financial situation of families rose again. Consumers from higher income classes maintained the index at a higher level.