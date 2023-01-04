Telemedicine is authorized in the public and private network of the DF

As of this week, the practice of telemedicine is authorized in the public and private health network of the Federal District. Law nº 7.215/2023, sanctioned by Governor Ibaneis Rocha and published in the Official Diary of the Unionensures the doctor autonomy in the decision to adopt or not telemedicine for patient care, leaving the professional to indicate the face-to-face consultation when deemed necessary.

The publication also provides for mandatory training of physicians in bioethics, digital responsibility, digital security, pillars for responsible teleconsultation, telepropedeutics and training in digital health media. According to the law, telemedicine care can only be performed after authorization from the patient or his/her legal guardian.

The text clarifies that it is up to the manager responsible for the place where the service is provided to provide a fixed space with privacy, exclusive communication band for telemedicine and equipment and software that meet the necessary requirements.

According to the Health Department of the Federal District, telemedicine comes to streamline and streamline the population’s access to health and not to replace face-to-face care. The challenge, according to the folder itself, is system integration so that the practice becomes viable within the network.

telemedicine

Telemedicine is understood as the practice of medicine mediated by technologies for assistance purposes (follow-up, diagnosis, treatment and epidemiological surveillance); disease and injury prevention; health promotion, education and health research.