Inep publishes notice for the first stage of Revalida 2023

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) published today (4) in the Official Diary of the Union (DOU), public notice for carrying out the first stage of the National Examination for Revalidation of Medical Diplomas Issued by a Foreign Higher Education Institution (Revalida) 2023. Entries must be made between January 16th and 20th.

The fee is R$ 410, which must be paid by January 26th. The test will be applied on March 5, in the following cities: Brasília (DF), Campo Grande (MS), Curitiba (PR), Porto Alegre (RS), Recife (PE), Rio Branco (AC), Salvador (BA) and São Paulo (SP).

Applications must be made through the Revalida System. According to the public notice, to participate in the first stage of Revalida, the participant must be Brazilian or a foreigner in a legal situation in Brazil and have a graduation diploma in medicine “issued by a Foreign Higher Education Institution, recognized in the country of origin by the Ministry of Education or equivalent body, authenticated by the Brazilian consular authority or by the process of the Convention on the Elimination of the Requirement of Legalization of Foreign Public Documents”.

The exam consists of a theoretical and a practical stage that address, in an interdisciplinary way, the five major areas of medicine: internal medicine, surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics and family and community medicine (collective health).

The first stage (theoretical) consists of a written assessment, with the application of two tests: an objective test, consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions, and a discursive one, consisting of five questions.

Whoever is approved in the first stage will be able to undergo the practical evaluation. The announcement with the schedule for the second stage will still be released by Inep.

Applied since 2011, Revalida aims to subsidize the revalidation, in Brazil, of the graduation diploma in medicine issued abroad. The exam evaluates the skills, competences and knowledge necessary for professional practice in accordance with the principles and needs of the Unified Health System (SUS).