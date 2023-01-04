Deadline to renew driver’s license returns to 30 days

Since last Monday (2), the deadline for renewal of the National Driver’s License (CNH) has returned to 30 days. The rule applies to drivers with documentation expired from January 1st.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020, the National Traffic Council (Contran) decided to extend the deadline for renewing the CNH, in order to avoid the crowding of people in the bodies and entities of the National Traffic System (SNT) and in public and private entities providing services related to traffic.

In this way, those who had their license expired between March 2020 and December 2022 got extra time to renew the document, according to a calendar prepared by Contran for each state of the federation. In São Paulo, for example, drivers whose CNH expired in December last year will have until August 31, 2023 to renew the document.

By the rules of the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB), driving a vehicle with an expired license is a very serious infraction, punishable by a fine of R$ 293.47, in addition to the loss of 7 points in the license.

The CNH is valid for 10 years for drivers under 50 years old. The validity of the document for those between 50 and 69 years old is five years. Drivers over the age of 70 must renew their CNH every three years.