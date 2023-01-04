Rio de Janeiro should have second day followed by rain showers

The Rio Operations Center (COR) of the city of Rio drew attention to the possibility of new showers today (4th) in the capital. The Alerta Rio System registered that the forecast for the afternoon period is for an increase in rain, starting to have characteristics of showers, with moderate to strong intensity. The storm will be accompanied by lightning and gusts of wind due to the approach of a cold front. The maximum temperature forecast for this Wednesday is 38ºC.

“More intense showers can occur in the early afternoon, reinforced by the heat and high availability of humidity” indicated the meteorologist of Alerta Rio, Bruno Dumas.

In view of this scenario, the city hall recommends that, in case of rain showers, the population remain in a safe place and avoid areas with flooding. The recommendation is that people do not walk in flooded areas, because there is a danger of currents and injuries with objects, falls into holes under the water, in addition to the risk of diseases. The edge of streams and rivers should be avoided and the passage of cars on flooded roads should be avoided.

Due to the risk of lightning, it is best to stay away from trees, open land and metal roofs, as well as precipices, slopes and high places without protection. Another recommendation is to avoid going under electrical cables, billboards, scaffolding, stairs and staying in swimming pools, rivers and lakes, as well as the practice of outdoor sports, especially at sea.

Heavy rain

The heavy rain that fell yesterday (3), in the north zone and central region of Rio, left streets flooded and there was a lot of falling trees. The capital, which was already in the mobilization stage at 4:50 pm, moved to the attention stage at 5:30 pm, due to weather conditions.

The attention stage is the third level on a scale of five and means that one or more occurrences already impact the municipality, affecting the routine of part of the population.

Late last night, at 11 pm, the municipality of Rio de Janeiro returned to normality at 11 pm, as there was no forecast of moderate rain in the next three hours.