PF fulfills warrants for search of weapons from deputy Carla Zambelli

Yesterday (3) the Federal Police (PF) carried out search and seizure warrants for weapons and ammunition held by congresswoman Carla Zambelli (PL-SP). The steps were authorized by Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The magistrate had already determined the delivery of weapons, but only one pistol had been delivered by the parliamentarian.

The warrant was carried out at Zambelli’s house in São Paulo and at his functional apartment in Brasília. Mendes denied a request by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for her office in Congress to be searched as well. He stated that the measure would not be justified, as there was no news that there were actually weapons in the area.

The process is linked to the episode in which the deputy pulled a pistol and chased a man in a street and cafeteria in São Paulo, on the eve of the second round of last year’s elections.

As a result of the case, Mendes suspended, in December, the parliamentarian’s carrying weapons and ordered the delivery of all her weapons within 48 hours. He responded to the request of the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo.

Zambelli delivered a pistol to the PF, but the corporation informed the Supreme Court that it had registered other weapons in her name. In the December decision, Mendes had already warned about the possibility of search and seizure if the decision was disrespected. The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic also gave his opinion for the new order, reiterating that he considers that Zambelli’s access to weapons constitutes a risk to public order.

Zambelli’s defense alleges that she acted in self-defense after being attacked by a supporter of then-presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Lawyers argue that she carries a weapon under the justification of self-defense, and therefore would not have violated the restrictions of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on carrying weapons imposed in the 24 hours before the elections. According to the defenders, the resolution on the subject applied only to the CACs [Certificado de Registro Pessoa Física – Colecionador, Atirador Desportivo e Caçador].