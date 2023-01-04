Firefighters look for girl who disappeared in stream in Araraquara

The Fire Department resumed today (4) the search for a 10-year-old girl who disappeared in Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo. The car she was in with her family fell, last Wednesday (28), into a crater opened by the rains on an avenue in the city.

The vehicle was dragged by the stream that passes under Avenida 36. Five other people who were in the vehicle died at the time of the accident. The Araraquara city hall decreed, last week, official three-day mourning in memory of the victims.

Temporal

The Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo issued a warning of heavy rains in several regions. For Araraquara, the forecast is that between yesterday (3) and next Friday (6) the accumulated rainfall can reach 180 millimeters (mm).

In addition to the heavy rains, the Civil Defense warned of the risk of lightning, gusts of wind and hail. The storms can cause, according to the statement, flooding, landslides and flooding.

The alert also covers the regions of Vale do Paraíba, São José do Rio Preto, Barretos, Franca and Ribeirão Preto. In the Ribeira Valley, Baixada Santista, Serra da Mantiqueira and on the north coast, the forecast is that the accumulated rainfall may be even higher, reaching 200 mm.