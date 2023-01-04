Petrobras anticipates the end of Caio Paes de Andrade’s mandate

Petrobras’ Board of Directors approved the early termination of Caio Mário Paes de Andrade’s term as president of the company. According to the company, the effects of the decision are valid as of today (4). In order to solve the vacancy of the position, based on the Bylaws, the chairman of the Board of Directors, Gileno Gurjão Barreto, appointed the executive director of Production Development, João Henrique Rittershaussen, as interim president of the company. He will remain in office until the election and inauguration of a new president.

Caio Mário Paes de Andrade also resigned today as a member of the Board of Directors.

In the 35 years that he has worked at Petrobras, the interim president has held various managerial positions. “He served as Executive Manager, occupying the Executive Management of Surface Systems and in November 2018 became Executive Manager of Surface Systems, Refining, Gas and Energy, the area responsible for the construction of the company’s new assets in the E&P areas and RGN. Facts deemed relevant will be disclosed to the market in a timely manner”, informed the company in the material fact forwarded to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and to the market.

Recommendation

In another relevant fact, but disclosed yesterday (3), Petrobras says it has received a letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy informing that Senator Jean Paul Prates “will be appointed to hold the position of president and member of the Board of Directors of Petrobras” .

The company added that the name of Jean Paul Prates was forwarded to the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, as provided for in Decree 8945, of December 27, 2016. “As soon as the documentation is analyzed and returned to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, it will be forwarded to Petrobras”, he highlighted.

Also according to the company, after being made effective, Prates’ appointment will be submitted to the internal governance process, “observing the Policy for Appointing Senior Management Members, for the analysis of legal and management and integrity requirements and subsequent manifestation of the Eligibility Committee, pursuant to article 21, paragraph 4, of Decree 8945/2016, amended by Decree 11048/2022”.