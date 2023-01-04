BrazilBrazil

Ex-factory prices fall 0.54%, survey reveals

The Producer Price Index (IPP) recorded deflation (fall in prices) of 0.54% in November. In October, deflation had been 0.86%. In November 2021, the indicator showed inflation of 1.46%.

The data were disclosed today (4th), in Rio de Janeiro, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The indicator, which records the change in prices of products leaving the factories, accumulates inflation of 4.47% from January to November 2022 and 4.39% in 12 months.

Deflation

Fifteen of the 24 industrial activities surveyed had deflation in November, with emphasis on other chemicals (-4.41%) and food (-0.70%). Nine branches of industry had high prices. The major impacts came from vehicles (0.55%) and refining and biofuels (1.01%).

Of the four major industrial economic categories, two experienced inflation: capital goods, that is, machines and equipment used in the productive sector (0.47%) and durable consumer goods (0.41%).

The IPP deflation in November was influenced by intermediate goods, that is, industrialized inputs used in the productive sector (-0.86%) and semi and non-durable consumer goods (-0.32%).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

