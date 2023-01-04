Vaccination is a collective strategy, says Health Surveillance secretary

Vaccine is not medicine and vaccination is a collective strategy. This statement was made by the new secretary of Health and Environment Surveillance at the Ministry of Health, Ethel Maciel. “If you buy [a vacina] and everyone around you is not vaccinated, the virus can mutate and your vaccine is useless. Money thrown away”, he wrote on his Twitter profile.

At the postthe secretary recalled that the World Health Organization (WHO) works so that all countries have access to vaccination precisely because if someone, somewhere in the world, is not immunized, the virus can mutate and all the efforts of others countries will be lost.

′′ Repeating so that everyone understands: vaccine is a collective strategy. We need the highest number everywhere vaccinated. Herd immunity,” she said. “Our fight must be for universal access to vaccines and not ‘I have money and I can pay to save myself’. Nobody saves himself if he doesn’t save everyone. That’s the lesson of the virus. Either we understand or we sink together.”

Ethel Maciel was announced by the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, as Secretary of Health and Environment Surveillance, last Monday (2). Researcher, nurse and doctor in epidemiology, Ethel is a professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo and chairs the Tuberculosis Network, a research NGO that deals with tuberculosis control actions.