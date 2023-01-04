Japan tightens border controls for travelers from China

Japan will tighten its border control measures for travelers coming from China because of the covid-19 from January 8, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday (4).

Among the measures are requiring negative pre-boarding coronavirus test results for passengers on direct flights from China, Kishida said, reinforcing emergency measures taken by Japan on Dec.

Japan will continue to ask airlines to limit additional flights from China, Kishida said at a televised New Year’s press conference.

