BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: almost 69 million are with delayed booster dose

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






About 69 million Brazilians have not yet received the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19. The National Health Data Network also shows that more than 30 million people did not receive the second booster dose, while 19 million people did not even seek the second dose of the primary vaccination schedule.

This week, the newly appointed Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, recalled that the pandemic is not over and reinforced the importance of completing the vaccination schedule against the disease.

“The pandemic has shown our vulnerability. The king is naked. We need to assert, without any pretense, and overcome this condition”, he said, noting that the country accounts for 11% of deaths from covid-19 in the world, despite representing 2.7% of the global population.

According to the folder, scientific studies reveal that the vaccine protection developed against covid-19 is higher in the first months, but may be reduced. With the booster dose, protection against the virus is high again. Therefore, additional protection is considered indispensable.

“In this scenario, the Ministry of Health points out that it is essential to seek a closer health unit to update the vaccination booklet against covid-19 and other diseases.”

vaccination coverage

So far, 163 million people have taken the second dose or the single dose of the covid-19 vaccine, which represents 79% of the population. As for the first booster dose, 102.5 million were applied. The second booster dose – or additional dose – adds up to 45.2 million applications.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Tax reform is key to reindustrialization, says Alckmin

24 mins ago

Pope praises Benedict XVI; Vatican prepares for funeral

45 mins ago

Taxes paid by Brazilians in 2022 exceed BRL 2.8 trillion

1 hour ago

PF fulfills warrants for search of weapons from deputy Carla Zambelli

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.