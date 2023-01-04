Covid-19: almost 69 million are with delayed booster dose

About 69 million Brazilians have not yet received the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19. The National Health Data Network also shows that more than 30 million people did not receive the second booster dose, while 19 million people did not even seek the second dose of the primary vaccination schedule.

This week, the newly appointed Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, recalled that the pandemic is not over and reinforced the importance of completing the vaccination schedule against the disease.

“The pandemic has shown our vulnerability. The king is naked. We need to assert, without any pretense, and overcome this condition”, he said, noting that the country accounts for 11% of deaths from covid-19 in the world, despite representing 2.7% of the global population.

According to the folder, scientific studies reveal that the vaccine protection developed against covid-19 is higher in the first months, but may be reduced. With the booster dose, protection against the virus is high again. Therefore, additional protection is considered indispensable.

“In this scenario, the Ministry of Health points out that it is essential to seek a closer health unit to update the vaccination booklet against covid-19 and other diseases.”

vaccination coverage

So far, 163 million people have taken the second dose or the single dose of the covid-19 vaccine, which represents 79% of the population. As for the first booster dose, 102.5 million were applied. The second booster dose – or additional dose – adds up to 45.2 million applications.