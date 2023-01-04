Russia says attack on Makiivka killed 89

The Ukrainian attack on Makiivka on Sunday (1st) left 89 dead, according to a new assessment by the Russian authorities, faced with rare public expressions of anger and sadness at ceremonies in memory of the dead soldiers.

Initially estimated at 63, the Russian death toll was revised after more bodies were found in the ruins of a building, Russian General Sergei Sevryukov explained in a video message released by the Defense Ministry.

“Currently, a commission is investigating the circumstances” of the attack, he said. “But it is already clear that the main cause is the activation and massive use of cellular devices within reach of enemy weapons, contrary to the ban”, which would have allowed the troops to be geolocated, added the general.

This is the highest death toll from a single attack admitted by Moscow since the offensive began in February.

The Strategic Communications Department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed that the attack killed at least 400 deployed people and injured 300.

Sunday’s Ukrainian operation with the HIMARS rocket system hit a Russian base and sparked outrage and criticism among Russian military leadership, according to a think tank (laboratory of ideas for public policies) North American.

The latest report by the Institute for the Study of War cites messages in Russian newsletters and social media that reveal that the attack, in the partially occupied Donetsk region, generated significant discussion and controversy, with several voices questioning the effectiveness of the leadership. military.

According to the report, the Russian Ministry of Defense tries to deflect responsibility for the origin of the Ukrainian attack, denying blame on the operational security of its forces in the Donetsk region.

Moscow military intelligence agents received reports that the attack took place when Russian soldiers violated operational security by using personal cell phones that allowed Ukrainian forces to carry out a precision strike.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.