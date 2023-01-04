BrazilBrazil

Mega-Sena draws this Wednesday prize estimated at BRL 3 million

This Wednesday (4) the Mega-Sena draws a prize of an estimated R$ 3 million, in the main bracket.

The six dozens of the 2,551 contest will be drawn from 8 pm (Brasília time), at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in the city of São Paulo.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time), at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets, throughout the country or via the internet.

A single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

