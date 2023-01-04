Protests in Bolivia cause kilometric queues of trucks

Dozens of heavy transport trucks were stopped on the roads of the Bolivian region of Santa Cruz this Tuesday (3), in another day of protests against the arrest of the local governor, Luis Camacho. He is accused of being responsible for the overthrow of former President Evo Morales in 2019. Business groups in the prosperous agricultural region are calling for order.

The department, which borders Brazil and Paraguay, has registered, for six days, demonstrations that led to clashes with the police after Camacho’s arrest.

The regional capital is surrounded by the closure of roads connecting with the rest of the country and abroad, according to Reuters witnesses. Blockades with tires, branches and stones left endless lines of cargo vehicles on various roads in the vast tropical plain.

“The population is revolted by the arrest of a right-wing governor and wants his freedom, but we are paying and suffering from this situation”, said Luiz Hebert Godoy, a Brazilian truck driver.

In a video released to the press, the leaders of the largest business associations in Santa Cruz asked the national authorities to comply with the rule of law and treat the region “with respect”. They also appealed to protesters to end roadblocks.

“We are united in demanding that all the powers of the State – Executive, Legislative, Judicial or Electoral – strictly comply with the law, that a peaceful social order is guaranteed”, said the president of the Federation of Private Entrepreneurs of Santa Cruz, Jean Pierre Antelo.

The protests over Camacho’s detention in a prison in the mountain town of El Alto – where he was transferred after being arrested on Wednesday – have as a backdrop Santa Cruz’s historic desire for autonomy in relation to the national government, based west of La Peace

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.