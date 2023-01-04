Inauguration book and presidential sash that Lula wore are official

During the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio do Lula da Silva, last Sunday (1st), social networks were flooded with false information about the presidential sash and even about the inauguration book signed by the representative in the session of the National Congress.

In the case of the banner, users of internet platforms spread images of the banners used by Lula and former president Jair Bolsonaro to say that the PT’s one was not true.

In fact, the banners used by Lula and Bolsonaro are different, but both are official objects of the Presidency of the Republic. That’s because there are two versions of the track. The one received by Lula after climbing the Planalto Palace is the oldest, made in 1991 and used by Fernando Collor, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Lula and Dilma Rousseff.

collection

During the Lula government, in 2008, another banner was made by the Presidency of the Republic and became part of the collection. This is the same one that was used by Bolsonaro in his inauguration, in 2019, but also by Dilma Russeff, in the inauguration of her first term, in 2011.

Misinformation about the term of office spread with the image that the book signed by Lula would not be official because it did not have the green and yellow ribbon used in previous inaugurations. The inauguration book is a historic document signed by all presidents since the beginning of the republic.

During the solemn session of the National Congress that swore in Lula, the president signed the third volume of the inauguration book. As it is a new book, it was not necessary to use the green and yellow ribbon that in previous inaugurations marked the page that should be signed, clarified the Federal Senate. The second volume was closed due to lack of space after the inauguration of Jair Bolsonaro in 2019.

The three volumes of the Term of Possession are under the custody of the Senate Archive and are available for consultation on the digitized documents page of the institutional portal of the House.