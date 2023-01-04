Norway says Amazon Fund resources are released again

Norway, the main donor of the Amazon Fund, said that the initiative to support forest protection is being reactivated now that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office promising to end deforestation.

Norway announced on Monday (2) that the fund, which still has approximately R$ 3.4 billion available for sustainability projects, is back in operation.

The fund had been frozen since August 2019, after then-president Jair Bolsonaro dissolved its board and ended projects to combat deforestation, in violation of the original agreement when the fund was created in 2008.

The Amazon Fund was created precisely by Lula to allow the receipt of international contributions to Brazil‘s efforts to curb deforestation. It is results-based and payments are made after deforestation is reduced. Resources are spent on initiatives that will further reduce deforestation.

Norway initially donated US$1.2 billion, with Germany also contributing.

Among his first decisions after taking office on Sunday, Lula signed a decree reinstating the Amazon Fund’s board, with broad representation from civil society and other stakeholders.

He also signed decrees reinstating Brazil‘s strategies to reduce deforestation in the Amazon, which reached a 15-year high under Bolsonaro.

“Brazil‘s new president has signaled a clear ambition to end deforestation by 2030. He has re-established strategies to make this happen and appointed ministers with great knowledge and expertise in the area,” said Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment, Espen Barth Eide , in a statement.

“This is globally significant. The Amazon Fund provides a great opportunity for the international community to contribute,” she said.

The UK is considering joining the Amazon Fund, British Environment Minister Therese Coffey told Reuters in Brazilia.

