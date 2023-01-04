Corinthians scores 4-0 in the opening match of the São Paulo Cup

|Fact-checking
Corinthians had a good start to the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior by thrashing Zumbi-AL 4-0, on Tuesday night (3) at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara, in its debut in the 2023 edition of the competition. This victory leaves Timão at the top of Group 12.
Debut with win #FilhosDoTerrão in the Cup! 🧡
Corinthians 4 🆚 0 Zombie
⚽ Matheus Araújo
⚽ Pedro
⚽ Goal against
⚽ Ryan#CorinthiansNaBase#CorinthiansDay#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/L6aUs891XN
— Corinthians (@Corinthians) January 4, 2023
The Parque São Jorge team had no difficulties and won thanks to goals from Matheus Araújo, Pedro and Ryan, as well as an own goal.
Already the current champion of the Copinha, the most traditional tournament in Brazilian football, Palmeiras overcame Juazeirense-BA by 2-0 at Estádio Anísio Haddad, in São José do Rio Preto-SP. The result left Verdão in the lead of Group 3 of the competition with three points.
THREE POINTS! 👌
Debut with victory @Copinha 2023, okay? ✅
🏆 Palmeiras 2×0 Juazeirense-BA
⚽️ Pedro Lima and Ruan Ribeiro#AvantiPalestra#CriasDaAcademia pic.twitter.com/ycVszBcnLu
— SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) January 4, 2023
Now Palmeiras, which had the goals of Pedro Lima and Ruan Ribeiro to triumph this Tuesday, measures forces with America-SP next Friday (6), from 19:30 (Brasília time).
Other results:
Mirassol 3 x 1 Union ABC-MS
Catanduva 3 x 2 America-RN
Ferroviária-SP 2 x 1 Fast Clube-AM
Chapecoense 2 x 1 Inter Minas-MG
Avai 1 x 3 Ceilândia-DF
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News
