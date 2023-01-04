BrazilBrazil

Anvisa approves injection for obesity treatment

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the use of another weekly injectable medication to reduce overweight and obesity.

The active ingredient in the injection is semaglutide. It is a substance similar to the hormone GLP-1, which we naturally produce in the intestine and which indicates the feeling of satiety to the nervous system. Endocrinologist Pedro Leão says that the substance generates a series of effects that help with weight loss.

The semaglutide injection should only be given once a week. Research carried out by the laboratory that produces the medication showed that the medication promoted an average reduction of 17% in body weight.

Despite the benefits, endocrinologist Pedro Leão warns that a trusted professional should be sought to indicate or not the treatment.

Even after approval, there is still no set date for marketing the drug.

listen on National Radio Agency:

*Supervised by Raquel Mariano Rodrigues

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

