Peruvians march for peace as country awaits new protests

Thousands of people marched in Peru this Tuesday (3) calling for “peace and tranquility”, while the country’s authorities expect a new wave of protests after a pause in the violent disturbances that left 22 dead and that coincided with the end of year.

Carrying a long red and white flag, and many wearing the shirt of the country’s soccer team, the protesters paraded through some streets of Lima, days after the country suffered one of the most violent episodes in recent years following the impeachment of the former president. Pedro Castillo.

Castillo, a left-wing former professor who had been in power for nearly 17 months, tried to illegally dissolve Congress and reorganize the judiciary, and was quickly removed by the legislature in response.

“This is a cry from the Peruvian people, what we want is peace. There are millions of Peruvians and few are vandals, they will not take over our country through violence, that’s why we are here”, said Mónica Sánchez, one of the demonstrators.

Other marches were recorded in the cities of Arequipa, in the south, and in La Libertad, in the north, according to local television.

The demonstration called “Great March for Peace” was organized by conservative groups. The event had also been convened by the police, but the institution withdrew its support amid criticism of alleged interference in political demonstrations that had polarized the country.

After Castillo was ousted on December 7, his vice president Dina Boluarte took power and announced a transitional government pending early elections, initially scheduled for April 2024.

Castillo, 52, is serving 18 months in pre-trial detention while the prosecutor’s office investigates him for alleged “rebellion and conspiracy” against the state.

