Fluminense takes victory over Porto Feliz in the opening of the Copinha

Fluminense scored a 1-0 victory over Porto Vitória-ES, this Tuesday (3) at the Joaquim de Morais Filho stadium, in Taubaté, in its debut in the 2023 edition of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup.

With this result, Tricolor occupies the vice-leadership of Group 14 of the competition with the same three points as the leader Imperatriz, who debuted with a 3-0 victory over Taubaté. The triumph of the Laranjeiras team was only guaranteed in the game’s stoppage time, when Isaac received the ball in the middle and backheeled for Agner to hit the first time to score a beautiful goal.

Another Rio de Janeiro team to debut with victory in the Copinha, the most traditional youth tournament in Brazilian football, was Botafogo, who thrashed Pinheirense 4-0 at the Estádio Municipal Professor Luís Augusto de Oliveira, in São Carlos. The highlight of the match was striker Sapata, who scored three goals. Midfielder João Felipe completed the scoring.

CAUGHT FIRE! 🔥

With the right to a hat-trick from Sapata, Glorioso started the Cup with everything!#Copinha23

📷 Guilherme Veiga pic.twitter.com/7DvjHCEjQj — Copinha (@Copinha) January 3, 2023

Athletico-PR was another team that scored four goals to build their victory. Playing in Barretos, Hurricane beat Picos by 4-1 thanks to the eye for goal by forwards Renan Viana and Chiqueti, who scored twice each.

Other results:

Sao Carlos 1 vs 1 Sao Carlense

Tanabi-SP 2 x 1 Portuguese

Tupã 1 x 2 Velo Clube

Sport 2 x 0 Volta Redonda

Atlético Guaratinguetá 2 x 1 Gama

Suzano Union 0 x 2 Novorizontino

Guarulhos 0 x 1 Flamengo

SKA Brazil 2 x 0 Paraná

Taubaté 0 x 3 Imperatriz

Náutico 0 x 2 Real Ariquemes

Cuiabá 0 x 1 Paraupebas

Commercial 1 x 1 Inter de Limeira

Goiás 1 x 0 Grêmio Pague Menos-CE

Figueirense 1 x 2 Vitória da Conquista-BA

Coritiba 2 x 0 Sao Jose-RS

Vitória 0 x 1 Aster Brazil-ES

Rio Preto 1 x 0 America

Barreto 2 x 1 Sao Bento