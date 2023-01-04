Covid-19: Brazil records 28,000 cases and 211 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, 694,192 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (3) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 36,390,423.

In 24 hours, 28,057 new cases were registered. In the same period, 211 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 35,145,500 people have recovered from the disease and 694,192 cases are being monitored. Today’s bulletin does not bring updated data from Tocantins.





States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases of covid-19, with 6.32 million, followed by Minas Gerais (4 million) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.9 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (158.9 thousand). Then comes Roraima (181.3 thousand) and Amapá (182.6 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (177,487), followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,526) and Minas Gerais (64,487). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,040), Amapá (2,166) and Roraima (2,180).

Vaccination

To date, 498.2 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 181.4 million as the first dose and 163.9 million as the second dose. The single dose was applied to 5 million people. Another 102.5 million have already received the first booster dose and 40.2 million have already been vaccinated with the second booster dose.