Lula determines the withdrawal of 8 state-owned companies from the privatization program

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva determined the withdrawal of 8 public companies from the federal government’s privatization and concessions program. The order was signed by the president on the day of his inauguration, and published in the Official Gazette (DOU) on Monday (2).

The companies that will have their privatization processes interrupted are: Correios, Brazil Communications Company (EBC), Dataprev; Nuclebrás Equipamentos Pesados ​​SA (Nuclep), Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro), warehouses and properties owned by the National Supply Company (Conab), Petrobras SA and Empresa Brazileira de Administração de Petróleo e Gás Natural SA (PPSA).

The president’s dispatch maintains that it is necessary “to ensure a rigorous analysis of the impacts of privatization on the public service or on the market in which the aforementioned economic activity is inserted”. The order to revert the privatizations was given to the following ministries: Chief of Staff, Communications, Agriculture, Finance, Social Security, Social Communication Secretariat and Mines and Energy.

All privatization processes had been triggered by the previous government, of Jair Bolsonaro.