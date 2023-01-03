Dollar rises to R$ 5.45 and closes at the highest value since July

In another day of nervousness in the financial market, the dollar rose to the highest value in almost six months and surpassed the barrier of R$ 5.40. The stock market fell more than 2% and reached its lowest level in just over two weeks.

The commercial dollar ended this Tuesday (3) sold at R$5.452, up R$0.092 (+1.72%). The quotation was below BRL 5.40 throughout the morning, but accelerated during the afternoon, mainly after statements by the new Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, that he intends to review the reform of the 2019 pension regime.

The US currency is at its highest value since July 22, when it closed at R$5.49. Since December 23, when it was at R$5.16, the currency has risen by 5.54%.

In the stock market, the day was also marked by instability. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 104,166 points, down 2.08%. The indicator reached the lowest level since December 16.

The market is awaiting measures from the new government on economic policy, which strengthens uncertainty among investors. The situation was aggravated by the international market. Today, the dollar rose against the main international currencies amid the wait for the release of the minutes of the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed, US Central Bank).

