Now he will rest, says Pele’s son

“Now he [Pelé] go rest”. It was in this way that Edinho, son of the King of Football, spoke on behalf of the family, after his father’s burial, this Tuesday afternoon (3) at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, in Santos.

“I would like, on behalf of my family, to thank everyone, all the love, all the affection, all respect. Finally, thanks. The greatest feeling of the whole family is gratitude, along with pain. But it’s gratitude. So thank you very much everyone. It’s a difficult time, everyone knows, but it’s an honor, it’s a great pride. Thanks again. Now he’s going to rest”, declared Edson Cholbi Nascimento, who acts as Londrina’s coach.

Burial

The body of the King of Football was buried in a private ceremony that was attended only by family and close friends and which began around 2 pm (Brasília time), after a procession through the streets of Santos that lasted about three hours and a half.

More than 230,000 fans paid their last respects to Pelé, whose wake, open to the public, came to an end at 10 am this Tuesday at Vila Belmiro, Santos stadium.