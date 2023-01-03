Minister of Cities announces the return of Minha Casa, Minha Vida

The Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, took office today (3) in Brasília. While speaking, he said that the government will resume the Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing program.

He highlighted that the portfolio’s management will focus on social reconquests. According to the minister, during the covid-19 pandemic, more than a million people were evicted or threatened with eviction. In addition, he cited figures from the 2019 National Household Sample Survey (Continuous PNAD) that point to a housing deficit of 5.9 million homes in the country.

“We need to rebuild almost everything in this folder, including Minha Casa, Minha Vida. Such an important program in this country, recognized by the population, but which had been discontinued, ”he said.

Sanitation

He guaranteed that he intends to pay attention to basic sanitation programs. “In 2020, the Sanitation Framework was approved. We are not going to limit private investment in sanitation. On the contrary, we will encourage it, but we know that in many areas of the country, especially in the poorest, precisely where there is little or no sanitation, there is no interest from the private sector in investing. In these areas, the government needs to act,” he guaranteed.

Jader Filho also defended dialogue with social movements and announced the creation of the National Secretariat of Policies for Peripheral Territories.

“Are you [integrantes de movimentos] that bring the experience and organized demand of a portion of the population that has given up in recent years”, he concluded.