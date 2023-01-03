Research warns of childhood deaths caused by rotavirus

A survey that included the participation of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) warns that rotavirus is the main cause of severe diarrhea that leads to the death of children under 5 years of age in low- and middle-income countries. The study included data from 28 countries, and, although Brazil is not among them, the country also registers an increase in cases of the disease.

Rotavirus is preventable by free vaccines available in the Unified Health System (SUS), recommended for babies at 2 and 4 months of age.

The researchers estimate that, between 2017 and 2019, rotavirus caused 200,000 deaths per year, while other pathogens studied, Shigella bacteria, adenoviruses and noroviruses, add up to 136,000 deaths. The findings were published in the scientific journal BMJ Global Health.

The study is an initiative of the Global Pediatric Diarrhea Surveillance Network, coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and with the participation of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC/Fiocruz). The Laboratory of Comparative and Environmental Virology at the IOC acts as a regional reference center for rotaviruses for the Ministry of Health and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), receiving samples from Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru, in addition to harvested in Brazil.

In Latin America, the study included data from Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras and Nicaragua. There are also analyzes on Benin, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Madagascar, Ethiopia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mauritius, in Africa; Ukraine and Moldova, in Europe; Armenia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in Central Asia; India, China, Indonesia, Fiji, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam in Southeast and East Asia.

The American continent was the only region surveyed where rotavirus was not the main cause of hospitalizations due to severe diarrhea. In the four South American countries, most hospitalizations were due to norovirus. In the two in Central America, Shigella bacteria were more prevalent. In common, countries in the region have had rotavirus vaccination included in national immunization programs since 2010.

In Brazil, the vaccine against rotavirus was included in the National Immunization Program (PNI) in March 2006. Vaccination is given orally, at 2 and 4 months of life. Despite the free availability of the vaccine, only 71% of the target audience was immunized in 2021. Data for 2022 are still being updated in the PNI information system.

In addition to vaccination, prevention of rotavirus infection should include breastfeeding and personal and domestic hygiene care, such as always washing hands before and after using the bathroom, changing diapers, handling food, breastfeeding and touching animals. In addition, it is recommended to wash and disinfect surfaces, utensils and equipment used in food preparation.

One of the authors of the work, virologist Tulio Fumian, explained to Agência Fiocruz de Notícias that it is necessary to recover vaccination coverage against the disease, which was 95% in 2015.

“In the 2022 analyses, we observed an increase in rotavirus infections. Furthermore, as the country had low vaccination coverage in 2020 and 2021, it is essential to reverse this decline”, says the researcher.