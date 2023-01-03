Marighella’s granddaughter accepts invitation to preside over Funarte

The councilor for Salvador Maria Marighella will assume the presidency of the National Arts Foundation (Funarte). The announcement, made on Monday (2nd) by the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, was confirmed this Tuesday (3rd) on social media by Maria, who is the granddaughter of revolutionary Carlos Marighella.

“At this time of democratic resumption in our country, I received an invitation to assume the presidency of the National Arts Foundation – Funarte, an entity linked to the Ministry of Culture, with the irrefutable task of resuming the construction of the National Arts Policy – interrupted by the coup d’état. 2016, and connect these policies to the Brazil of the future that we dream so much about”, wrote Maria on her Twitter account.

In the message, Maria, who is 46 years old and is also an actress and cultural producer, confirmed that she accepted the position and thanked the invitation made by the Minister of Culture.

“I assume with great honor the mission entrusted to me by Minister Margareth Menezes – whom I celebrate and thank. It is a great responsibility to be the first Northeastern woman to hold this presidency. We will also refound Funarte with the strength of culture from all [o] Brazil. To the reconstruction of the MinC, to the refoundation of Brazil!”, he added.