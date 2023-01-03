Waldez Góes takes over Ministry of Integration and Regional Development

The new Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, said today (3) that he will dedicate efforts to making the country fairer and more developed. The statements were made during the transfer of office ceremony.

“I know it will not be an easy mission. We inherited a Brazil that has been misgoverned in recent years, with the worsening of regional inequalities and the consequent increase in hunger and poverty in the country”, he said.

Among the measures that will be taken in the new administration, Góes said that he will seek to increase the participation of constitutional funds to finance the country’s regional integration, in addition to resuming works and strengthening autarchies, such as the São Francisco Valley Development Company (Codevasf) .

“Our action will be based on efficiency and transparency, without waste, applying public resources in search of concrete social results to promote national integration and sustainable regional development”, he guaranteed.

In the minister’s evaluation, there were setbacks in previous governments, such as lack of resources and structure for the portfolio and a drop in social indicators.

“Human development indicators in Brazil have fallen to levels that make us ashamed. The previous government’s treatment also led to severe problems for the ministry, which suffered a reduction in its budgetary resources destined to fulfill its institutional attributions”, he said.

Waldez Góes was governor of Amapá for four terms. He founded the Amazon protection task force and also chaired the Legal Amazon Consortium, which met at COP 27, held at the end of last year in Egypt.