Inmet predicts rain in much of the country

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) predicts “significant rainfall in much of the country”, which includes a range that goes from the northwest of the North Region to the east of the Southeast Region, passing through areas of the central part of Brazil. On the east coast of the Northeast Region, in Ceará, and in areas of the South Region, the forecast is for little rain.

According to the Inmet bulletin for the first week of the year, until January 9, in the North of Brazil, rainfall volumes greater than 60 millimeters (mm) are forecast for most of the region. The accumulated ones can exceed 100 mm in central areas of Amazonas, Pará, Amapá, Tocantins. “In other areas, the volume will be smaller (about 30 mm).”

For the Northeast, the forecast is that the largest accumulations of rain occur in the so-called “Matopiba region” – an area that covers the states of Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia – and in the extreme south of Bahia and Sergipe, with greater volumes than 50 mm. From the east coast of the region to Ceará, the forecast is for “low accumulated rainfall, which may be less than 30 mm”.

“In the Midwest, there is a forecast of large volumes of rain, greater than 80 mm, and that can exceed 150 mm in a large part of Goiás and northern Mato Grosso. In eastern Mato Grosso do Sul, volumes should not exceed 70 mm”, informs Inmet.

In the Southeast, the expectation is that the heaviest rainfall will be concentrated in areas of the center-south of Minas Gerais, north of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, with the volumes being able to exceed 150 mm.

“In northwest Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and central areas of São Paulo, volumes can be greater than 60 mm. However, in the northeast of Minas Gerais, there will be accumulated lows of rain at the beginning of the week”, details the institute.

In the south of the country, the forecast for the beginning of the week is for a hot and humid air mass causing rains above 50 mm, mainly in northwest Paraná and west of Santa Catarina.