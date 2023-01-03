Operation New Year: fines for drunk drivers increased by 70%

The increase in the number of personnel used and the number of inspection actions carried out by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) during Operation New Year 2023 directly reflected in the results obtained during the festivities. According to the PRF, the number of fines for drunk drivers increased by 70%.

The reinforcement for this year’s operation was 44% greater than last year. And the total number of people inspected was 56%. The number of stopped vehicles was 42% higher, compared to the operation carried out in the festive period between 2021 and 2022.

“The blood alcohol tests carried out by the agency, popularly known as breathalyzer tests, showed an impressive increase. There was an increase of 77% in the measurements applied, in relation to the numbers of the previous year. As a result, there was also a 70% increase in the number of fines for drunk driving,” the statement said.

The inspection actions removed, from the highways this year, 611 kilos of marijuana, a result 120% higher compared to what was apprehended last year.

The PRF reported that, this year, seizures of cocaine were the ones that showed “the most superlative increase” in relation to the last edition of the operation. “The increase in drug seizures was an impressive 30,000%,” says the note released without detailing the total seized.

THE Brazil Agency contacted the PRF to clarify the total amount of cocaine seized in each year, but until the closing of the matter did not receive a response.

“With regard to the preservation of life, safety and physical and property safety of the population, there was a reduction of 9% in the number of serious accidents, 12% in the number of deaths and 31% in the number of injuries on federal highways and roads , in relation to the 2021/22 operation ”, added the PRF note.

Operation New Year 2023 began at midnight on December 30, 2022 and ended at 11:59 pm on January 1, 2023. The objective of the action was to promote road safety, reducing the number of accidents, deaths and injuries on the highways and federal roads.

Title changed at 10:28 am to clarify information.