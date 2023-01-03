Racer and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile crash

Professional rally driver Ken Block, who became an internet sensation with his daring stunts, has died aged 55 after a car accident. snowmobile, said his Hoonigan Racing team on Monday (2).

“It is with deep regret that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” Hoonigan said in a statement on Instagram. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. Most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

The accident took place in Wasatch County, Utah, and the police force said Block was walking on a steep hill when the snowmobile (a snowmobile similar to a motorcycle) turned and landed on top of him.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the accident,” police said in a statement, adding that he had been walking in a group but was alone when the accident occurred.

Having started his rally career in 2005, Block was named Rookie of the Year in the Rally America Championship. He competed in the World Rally Championship and won several race medals. rallycross at the X Games.

The American also co-founded sportswear company DC Shoes and produced the Gymkhana video series, which featured him driving around dangerous tracks and obstacles. The series has accumulated millions of views on YouTube.

