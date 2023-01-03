BrazilBrazil

São Paulo Metro receives assistance actions for the LGBTIA+ population

The LGBTIA+ population will have a mobile service unit to raise awareness about the fight against violence, intolerance and discrimination against people in this group. This Wednesday (4) and Thursday (5), from 12:00 to 17:00, the mobile unit is located outside the Bresser-Mooca Station, on Line 3-Red of the Metro. On the 26th and 27th, the mobile unit will be at the Patriarca-Vila Ré Station.

All assistance is carried out free of charge, with employees providing social, psychological and legal assistance services, as well as guidance for filing police reports.

The Laura Vermont LGBTI Citizenship Center, managed by Associação Cultural Educacional e Social Dynamite, is responsible for taking this initiative to the east zone, with the support of the São Paulo Municipal Secretary of Human Rights and Citizenship and the Social Metrô program, the Metrô de Sao Paulo.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

