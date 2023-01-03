Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán attends Benedict XI’s farewell

Thousands of people, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, paid tribute to pope emeritus Benedict XVI this Tuesday (3), on the second day of a wake in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Orbán, the first head of government to pay homage after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, stood with his wife before Benedict’s body for a few moments in prayer.

The Vatican said about 25,000 people had visited the body as of noon today. Yesterday there were 65 thousand people.

Among them was Rome resident Loredana Corrao, who said she was a great admirer of the pope, a towering figure as an academic and a hero to conservatives, but also a controversial leader who had no tolerance for theological dissent.

“It was a fitting tribute. It was very emotional and moving. I also came yesterday but I had things to say to him and I also came today,” she told Reuters.

Pope Francis has been carrying out his normal workload since the death of Benedict XVI. He has a regular series of hearings and meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays and will hold his weekly general hearing on Wednesday.

The death on Saturday of Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to resign rather than serve for life, could make any decision on resignation easier for Francis and the Church, who found it difficult to have “two popes”.

Francis will preside over Benedict’s funeral in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday in front of a crowd that Vatican police say will number in the tens of thousands.