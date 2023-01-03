After the end of the wake, Pelé’s body leaves in procession through the streets of Santos

More than 230,000 fans paid their last respects to the world idol Pelé, whose wake open to the public came to an end at 10 am (Brasília time) this Tuesday (3), at Vila Belmiro, Santos stadium. One hour before the end of the ceremony, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrived to say a final goodbye to the King of Football. Accompanied by first lady Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, and Márcio França, Minister of Ports and Airports, Lula stood beside the former player’s body during a prayer in an area reserved for family members and authorities, which lasted approximately 20 minutes. The president left the stadium without speaking to the press.

Pelé’s death is an irreparable loss for Brazil. I was in Vila Belmiro today to say goodbye to our football king, as President of the Republic, but also as a citizen who admired the art he produced on the pitch. Rest in peace. 🎥: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/UooztBrGTB — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 3, 2023

In a recorded statement to the Santos club, Lula also recalled the times when Timão, his favorite team, was a customer of Peixe.

“Look, the person who is going to talk about Pelé now is not the president of the republic. He is a Corinthians fan who went to watch a lot of Santos’ games against Corinthians and who saw Corinthians lose a lot of games. And it seems to me that Pelé had an obsession with defeating Corinthians, he was obsessed with beating Corinthians. So, it was a very painful 15-year period for Corinthians, but there was one very important thing about Pelé: he made us go anywhere to watch a football game I think that Pelé symbolizes everything that is the rise of the human species. He was a player who very young gained an extraordinary role and the most fantastic thing is that Pelé was never masked, never had his nose in the air, he was always a humble citizen who talked as equals. He was very special”.

After closing the gates, the coffin with Pelé’s body left the Vila Belmiro stadium on top of a fire truck to parade through the streets of the coastal city of São Paulo. Along the way is Avenida Coronel Joaquim Montenegro (Channel 6), where Celeste Arantes, Pelé’s mother, lives. The procession will come to an end at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, where the burial will take place, in a ceremony restricted to the family.

