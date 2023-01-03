BrazilBrazil

SP: more than 5 million vehicles pass through the highways in the New Year

The highways that provide access to the capital of São Paulo, the coast and the interior of the state recorded movement of 5 million vehicles during the New Year’s holiday. According to a report by the Transport Agency of the State of São Paulo (Artesp), the number includes movement on roads granted to the private sector and those managed by the Roads Department (DER) until yesterday afternoon (2).

More than 800,000 vehicles passed through the Ayrton Senna-Carvalho Pinto Corridor, which goes towards the Taubaté region, in the interior of the state.

The Anchieta-Imigrantes System, which connects the capital to the coast, recorded movement of 582.9 thousand vehicles. The Tamoios Highway, which connects the Paraíba Valley to the north coast, received 99,900 drivers.

The Anhanguera-Bandeirantes System, which goes towards the Campinas region, in the interior of São Paulo, was used by 578,000 vehicles. The Castello Branco and Raposo Tavares highways, which pass through the west zone of Greater São Paulo to the Sorocaba region, also inland, received 468,000 vehicles over the course of the holiday.

The Padre Manoel da Nóbrega Highway, which goes towards the southern coast of the state, had a movement of 529,000 vehicles.

The Rodoanel was used by around 1 million vehicles.

Attendances

From Thursday (29th) to Sunday (1st), the 20 operators that administer 11,100 kilometers of highways granted in the state of São Paulo carried out 719 pre-hospital consultations, 4.9 thousand assistance with tow trucks and 5.2 thousand mechanical aids.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

