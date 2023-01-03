Immortal Marco Lucchesi is nominated for the National Library

The immortal of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL) Marco Lucchesi was nominated by the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, to preside over the National Library Foundation. The former president of the foundation at the end of Jair Bolsonaro’s government, Luiz Carlos Ramiro Júnior, was exonerated yesterday (2).

“I’ve been going to that Casa, which I love, since I was a teenager. I respect its employees. We’ll work together. Thank you, Minister!!”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

Lucchesi had already worked at the National Library as editor of the magazine Poesia Semper and also in the General Coordination of Research and Publishing, being responsible for editing catalogs and facsimiles in the period between 2006 and 2011.

Poet, novelist, translator and editor, Lucchesi was elected to the ABL on March 3, 2011 and presided over the academy between 2018 and 2021.

In addition to artistic and editorial work, he also worked on literary and educational projects in communities, quilombos and prisons in Rio de Janeiro and participated in the preparation of the National Plan for the Promotion of Reading in Environments of Deprivation of Liberty.

The writer thanked the messages of support he received via the internet and highlighted that he will work for inclusion. “My commitment remains firm with prisons, communities, quilombola lands and indigenous nations. With democracy and inclusion”.

Lucchesi was one of the intellectuals who refused the Medal of the Order of Merit of the Book last year, when the now ex-president of the National Library decided to honor former Bolsonarist deputy Daniel Silveira, who was convicted by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) of attacks court and democracy, and pardoned by President Jair Bolsonaro.

“If I accepted the medal, it would be referencing Bolsonaro, who said he preferred a club or shooting range to a library. Thank you, but I cannot accept it”, said the immortal at the time.