BrazilBrazil

Spanish League sues Justice after racism attacks against Vini Jr.

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Spanish football league, LaLiga, said on Tuesday (3) that it had filed allegations over the racist attacks suffered by the Brazilian player of Real Madrid Vinicius Jr. to the “relevant judicial, administrative and sporting bodies”, adding that it will intensify efforts to identify this type of abuse in the future.

Vinicius was the target of attacks at the José Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid as he walked past fans after being substituted in Real Madrid‘s 2-0 win over Valladolid last week.

After videos on social media showed fans cursing and throwing objects at him, Vinícius accused LaLiga to continue to do nothing against racist fans at matches.

“A criminal charge for hate crimes has been filed with the Valladolid magistrates’ courts, supported by audiovisual evidence gathered in the investigation carried out through images and audio clips published in open sources,” LaLiga said in a statement.

In the statement, the league also said it would step up efforts to “eradicate any form of violence, racism or xenophobia inside and outside stadiums”.

“The number of LaLiga integrity officials present at matches with a risk of racist insults will be increased in order to maximize the detection and identification of this type of behavior, which has no place in sport,” LaLiga said.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

São Paulo Metro receives assistance actions for the LGBTIA+ population

5 mins ago

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán attends Benedict XI’s farewell

31 mins ago

After the end of the wake, Pelé’s body leaves in procession through the streets of Santos

58 mins ago

Minister of Transport bets on expanding the rail network

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.