Spanish League sues Justice after racism attacks against Vini Jr.

The Spanish football league, LaLiga, said on Tuesday (3) that it had filed allegations over the racist attacks suffered by the Brazilian player of Real Madrid Vinicius Jr. to the “relevant judicial, administrative and sporting bodies”, adding that it will intensify efforts to identify this type of abuse in the future.

Vinicius was the target of attacks at the José Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid as he walked past fans after being substituted in Real Madrid‘s 2-0 win over Valladolid last week.

After videos on social media showed fans cursing and throwing objects at him, Vinícius accused LaLiga to continue to do nothing against racist fans at matches.

“A criminal charge for hate crimes has been filed with the Valladolid magistrates’ courts, supported by audiovisual evidence gathered in the investigation carried out through images and audio clips published in open sources,” LaLiga said in a statement.

In the statement, the league also said it would step up efforts to “eradicate any form of violence, racism or xenophobia inside and outside stadiums”.

“The number of LaLiga integrity officials present at matches with a risk of racist insults will be increased in order to maximize the detection and identification of this type of behavior, which has no place in sport,” LaLiga said.

