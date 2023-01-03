Multipurpose gym in São Paulo will be named after Pelé

Parque das Bicicletas, located in Alameda Iraé, Moema, close to Ibirapuera Park, has a multipurpose gym named after King Pelé. The project for the construction of the gymnasium is underway, informed the City of São Paulo, through the Municipal Secretary of Sports and Leisure (SEME).

The tribute was announced this Monday (2) by Mayor Ricardo Nunes, in Santos, during the wake of the King of Football. The Gym should have capacity for 12 thousand people. The capital already has a municipal sports center in the Lapa region named after Rei Pelé (Centro Educacional e Esportivo Edson Arantes do Nascimento), better known as “Clube Pelezão”.

Another novelty announced is the change in the name of Bolsa Atleta, which will now be called Bolsa Atleta Pelé. The program is financial aid from the city hall aimed at high-performance athletes, aged 14 to 21, who practice modalities featured in the Pan American Games, Olympic or Paralympic or Parapan American Games. The monthly values ​​are: BRL 624.28 for athletes between 14 and 17 years old, and BRL 1,248.55 for athletes between 18 and 21 years old. “Like him [Pelé]we want the thousands of children who dream of developing through sport to be able, with the help of the City of São Paulo, to make their dreams come true”, said the mayor.