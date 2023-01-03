Chinese media minimizes the severity of the covid wave; WHO wants details

Chinese state media downplayed the severity of a wave of Covid-19 infections, before a briefing expected this Tuesday (3) by scientists in the country with the World Health Organization, which expects a “detailed discussion” on the evolution of the virus.

China‘s abrupt reversal of Covid-19 control measures on Dec. 7, as well as the accuracy of its case and mortality data, have come under increasing scrutiny at home and abroad.

China‘s shift from the Covid-zero policy championed by President Xi Jinping comes after protests that marked the strongest display of public discontent during his decade in power and coincided with the economy’s slowest growth in nearly half a century.

This Tuesday (3), the People’s Dailythe official newspaper of the Communist Party, quoted Chinese experts as saying that the illness caused by the virus was relatively mild for most people.

“Severe and critical illnesses account for 3% to 4% of infected patients currently admitted to designated hospitals in Beijing,” Tong Zhaohui, vice president of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, told the newspaper.

Kang Yan, head of West China Tianfu Hospital at Sichuan University, said that in the past three weeks, a total of 46 patients were admitted to intensive care units, or about 1% of symptomatic infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged Chinese health authorities to regularly share specific, real-time information about the pandemic.

The WHO invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing at a technical advisory group meeting on Tuesday. It also urged China to share data on hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations.

