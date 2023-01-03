TV Brazil audience during inauguration ceremony exceeds 3 points

THE TV Brazil reached peaks of more than 3 points with the transmission of the Inauguration Ceremony of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in the Federal District (DF), in São Paulo and in Rio de Janeiro.

January 1st was marked by the inauguration of the new president and the TV Brazil and the EBC vehicles were once again present. With more than 8 hours of transmission, the event reached the third position and peaks of more than 3 audience points.

THE TV Brazil coordinated the pool broadcasters that showed all the details of the ceremony: the oath to the Constitution in the National Congress, the speeches of the new President of the Republic and the inauguration of the new ministers of state at the Planalto Palace.

In the squares of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and DF, coverage of the event reached more than 1.7 million people, reaching more than 350 thousand people simultaneously, considering only the viewers of these three cities. The event also featured a display by National Public Communication Network (RNCP) which today has more than 62 stations including branches and affiliates.

On social networks, coverage of the event generated engagement (Buzz). In all, there were 20 publications on Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram that generated more than 150,000 interactions and almost 160,000 views of the videos, numbers that are still growing.

Data on TV transmissions are from the Kantar Ibope Media institute. The data on social media engagement comes from Buzzmonitor and Studio (YouTube).